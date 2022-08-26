Defender terminates with Grêmio and signs contract with Palmeiras

Credit: Fabio Menotti/ Ag. palm trees

Former promise of the base categories of Grêmio, defender Ary Garcia, 18 years old, is the new hire of Palmeiras. The defender had a fine of 50 million euros (about 254.7 million reais) and terminated with Tricolor to sign permanently with Alviverde.

Ary Garcia’s deal with Palmeiras was regularized in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin), last Thursday (25), and so he is ready to debut with the new club’s shirt. The 18-year-old defender should play in Verdão’s under-20 team, initially.

The 18-year-old defender had played for Grêmio’s under-20 team since last season, in which he made a total of 11 matches. Ary Garcia also has in his curriculum calls for the Brazilian national team.

Astronomical fine in Gremio

The defender was treated as a great promise of Grêmio’s base categories. In March of this year, Ary Garcia had his contract renewed with Tricolor until December 2024, with a release penalty of 50 million euros.

Another Palmeiras signing

Verdão has been going through changes in the base categories and in recent days has also hired the defender Luis Benedetti, 16, who was featured at the base of Ferroviária, for the under-17 team.

The defender caught the attention of Palmeiras when he stood out at Ferroviária in the São Paulo Under-17 Championship, in which he made 13 matches and scored three goals.