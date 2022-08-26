Demi Lovato celebrates her birthday with Paris Hilton, Kristen Stewart and Paris Jackson – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Demi Lovatowho turned 30, marked the date by meeting with her friends at an event. Paris Hilton shared some records of the meeting, which also featured the actress Kristen Stewart and the singer Paris Jacksondaughter of Michael Jackson.

“Happy birthday Demi Lovato! I had so much fun celebrating with you! Your smile lights up the room and I love being around your beautiful energy! I love you forever,” wrote Paris Hilton in the post’s caption.

For the event, Demi wore a cropped long-sleeved dress over a red one. The singer combined the look with fishnet tights and boots.

