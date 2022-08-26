Denílson points out what São Paulo lacked to beat Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

São Paulo was defeated by Flamengo in the first match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil by 3 to 1, in Morumbi, The game was marked by strong pressure from Tricolor Paulista during the game, but with Rubro-Negro managing to be more effective in the submissions. And, for Denílson, commentator and former player, in an analysis carried out during the ‘Jogo Aberto’ program this Thursday (25), the home club played “at the limit”.

“It gave me hope. The attitude that São Paulo had in Morumbi was interesting. The team played to the limit. And when we say that classic can’t be vacillated and it’s decided in detail, it’s these little things”, said Denílson, during this Thursday’s Open Game program (25).

For Denílson, São Paulo lacked experience

The score of the first game of the semifinal, in Morumbi, was opened by João Gomes, with a header. Still, Flamengo extended the score with a shot placed by Gabigol. To reduce Rubro-Negro’s lead, Rodrigo Nestor reduced it to 2-1. But right at the end of the match, Everton Cebolinha scored his first with the Rio de Janeiro club’s shirt and managed to leave the advantage at 3-1. And for Denílson, São Paulo lacked “experience” in decisive games such as this semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

“Big games like that, regardless of the experience that Flamengo has, and São Paulo doesn’t have this recent experience of decisive games… That experience was lacking”, stated Denílson. “Flamengo didn’t have so many opportunities. They submitted seven times and managed to hit three. It was the experience,” he added.

Denílson also commented on the tactical intelligence that Dorival Júnior has been implementing at Flamengo, putting even Pedro and Gabigol to score without the ball. And, above all, demanding the “commitment” of the athletes.

“You have a Flamengo with all that individual quality. And the coach’s obligation is for the team to play collectively. And Dorival is doing it. Peter scores. Gabigol has been playing well and scoring goals again. If you don’t have commitment from the players, it doesn’t matter. And they have. It’s working collectively. The important thing is to have the commitment without the ball, which is what Flamengo has been having”, he said.