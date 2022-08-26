Diego disapproves of Hulk’s speech about Flamengo: “Very unhappy”

Credit: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

In an interview with “Inteligência Ltda. Podcast”, Diego Ribas expressed dissatisfaction with Hulk’s speech. In an outburst, the Atlético-MG ace placed Flamengo as the best football in Brazil, but questioned the lack of expression titles since last season. Therefore, shirt 10 believes that his professional colleague was not fair in his criteria, since Rubro-Negro has been disputing important titles frequently.

In this way, Diego recalled that Flamengo, even with negative results, was present in important decisions. Therefore, he considers that defeats are part of the process, but the main point lies in the club’s strength in always being competitive.

“Hulk, who is a great player, was very unhappy when he talked about Flamengo. He said: ‘Flamengo plays very attractive football, but what have they won in the last year?’ He was very unhappy because he is seeing it now. He is now seeing the difficulty that they (Atlético-MG) are having in this new season. Keeping, competing and being in contention is very difficult, and (it) has value. We lost the Libertadores, but I posted the medal. I arrived (at Flamengo) in 2016: we played in 2017, 2018 we were there, 2019 we were champions, 2020 we were champions, 2021 playing and 2022 playing. This is consistency, solidity, you become the team to beat. We win in different ways, with different coaches. This has a lot of value within a football that is getting more competitive”he said.

“When I saw him saying that, I was like, ‘Damn, man… he was really unhappy.’ To win, you have to arrive. Some people say: ‘It was vice’. My friend, I will be vice sometimes, I will always be there. But the balance is much more positive.”he added.

Hulk: – Which team plays football best in Brazil? Flamengo! If you pull back a year, what did Flamengo win? 📸 Playback pic.twitter.com/BMnlD4l4Pj — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) August 11, 2022

Diego’s future after leaving Flamengo

Living his last days in the Rio de Janeiro team, the midfielder stressed that he will not play for another national football team. Therefore, even if the destination may be abroad, there is the possibility of the athlete opting for retirement so that new projects can be carried out.

“I don’t play Brazilian football, there is a small possibility of playing abroad, but it’s not a certainty. It will depend on the city, project, I’m going to talk to my wife, I have three children… I’m feeling fine physically. What is certain is that I only play for Flamengo this season, despite some proposals. There is the possibility of ending the career. I’m excited about the new stage, Diego player is just a slice”, reported.