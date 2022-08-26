Director Adam Wingard returns to direct film for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Explores the Next Chapter in the Monsterverse’s Greatest Franchise

The epic battle continues with the return of the cast formed by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, who are joined by Dan Stevens and Fala Chen.

BURBANK, Calif., August 25, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the global success of 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the cameras are back on for the latest release of the cinematic Monsterverse from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The new film follows the outcome of the explosive confrontation of Godzilla vs. kong with all-new adventures pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal threat unknown to our planet, challenging their very existence, and ours as well. This new epic will delve even deeper into the history of these giants, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while unraveling the mythical battle that helped create these extraordinary beings and connected them forever to humanity.

(Lr) Director ADAM WINGARD and REBECCA HALL on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “GODZILLA VS. KONG,” Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures release. Photo by Vince Valitutti

The film, which recently began principal photography, is once again directed by Adam Wingard (“You’re Next,” “The Guest”) and previous film stars Rebecca Hall (“The Dark House,” “Resurrection.” ), Brian Tyree Henry (“Bullet Train”, “Atlanta”) and Kaylee Hottle (“Godzilla vs. Kong”), who are now joined by Dan Stevens (“Gaslit”, “Legion”, “Beauty and beast”), Fala Chen (“Irma Vep”, “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Alex Ferns (“Batman”, “Departed”, “Chernobyl”) and Rachel House (“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”, “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Foundation”).

Wingard is directing an as-yet-untitled project from a screenplay by Terry Rossio (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series), Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”) and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next”). . The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Brian Rogers, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni, with executive producers Josh Grode, Adam Wingard, Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, Kenji Okuhira and Yoshimitsu Banno.

Once again, Wingard collaborates with cinematographer Ben Seresin (“Godzilla vs. Kong”, “World War Z”), production designer Tom Hammock (“Godzilla vs. Kong”, “X”, “The Guest” ), editor Josh Schaeffer (“Godzilla vs. Kong”, “The Big Move”) and composer Tom Holkenborg (“Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”), who are now joined by costume designer Emily Seresin (“The Invisible Man”, “Top of the Lake”), makeup artist Sabrina Wilson (“Captain Marvel”, “The Suicide Squad”, “The Book of Bobba Fett”), hairdresser Gloria Pasqua Casny (“The Tomorrow’s War”, “Ford v. Ferrari”) and supervisor and visual effects specialist Alessandro Ongaro (“The Adam Project”, “Ghostbusters – Beyond”).

The film is being shot in Queensland, Australia, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 15, 2024 by Warner Bros. Pictures, with the exception of Japan, where it will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd, and mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

