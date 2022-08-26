Discover the 8 best sports movies

Sports movies can be a lot of fun and exciting. After all, if sport and art already enchant separately, if we put the two together, we have a recipe for success.

And the film industry rides on the popularity of sports, as it produces many films in this genre.

So, if you like this theme, you will surely love our list today, as we have brought you the 8 best sports movies for you to know or remember.

Cinema and sports: a successful duo

Football is certainly the biggest national passion when it comes to sports in Brazil. It is no wonder that there are so many teams with passionate fans in our country. However, this is not the only sport enjoyed here.

After all, we have excellent volleyball and basketball teams and championships, as well as, of course, the national teams. Brazilians love fighting sports, too, and many other modalities.

Therefore, this is a branch that has many aspects with sources of fun and entertainment, such as games, sports betting, movies, among others. However, there are not many Brazilian sports films.

International cinema, on the other hand, largely addresses this theme and has millionaire productions with it, as we will see below.

best sports movies

Among the many excellent sports films from the world cinema, we have selected 8 for you. follow up.

1. Creed: Born to Fight (2016)

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone star in this film, full of action and emotion. In the film, directed by Ryan Coogler, Adonis Creed, son of the iconic Rocky Balboa’s friend, Apollo Creed, seeks out the veteran to train him.

Reluctant at first, Balboa eventually gives in and embarks on an exciting journey with his friend’s son. In addition to addressing boxing, this film has as a backdrop family interactions, past hurts and overcoming.

2. Karate Kid (2010)

When we talk about Karate Kid, we immediately remember Miyagi and his enigmatic lessons to Daniel Sam, don’t we? However, in this adaptation, directed by Harald Zwart, the master is Mr Han (Jackie Chan) and his pupil is Dre (Jaden Smith).

Having moved to China, Dre finds himself far from everything he knows, and ends up making an enmity with a child fighter from a subversive martial arts school.

To defend himself and also to adapt, Dre starts taking kung fu classes with Mr. Han and signs up to participate in a tournament. From this story, you can expect a lot of action and an apotheotic ending!

3. A Possible Dream (2010)

A Possible Dream is a film that shows how sport can change a person’s life. However, he goes further, as he shows that this only happens when someone decides to give a person with aptitude for sports a chance.

And we are not talking about a coach, but a mother, who adopts, welcomes and guides a young person marginalized by society and who, when loved and accepted, sees his value and potential.

This film, directed by John Lee Hancock and starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron, is based on a true story.

4. Warrior (2011)

Another of the best sports movies that tackles family issues, Gavin O’Connor’s Warrior tells the story of two brothers, separated by various family problems.

The eldest, Joel Edgerton’s character, who stayed with his alcoholic and ex-boxer father after his parents’ divorce, now works as a teacher, but he can barely support his family and starts working in clandestine fights to supplement his income.

The youngest, Tom Hardy, who moved in with his mother, became a Marine.

After years apart, the two meet in the ring to fight, and the younger brother is trained by his father, to make the drama worse.

With all this, we can expect a lot of action, surprises, emotions and twists from this film.

5. Pele (2021)

Speaking of sports movies, we couldn’t help but mention this Netflix documentary, directed by Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn.

It tells the story of Édson Arantes do Nascimento, the legendary King Pelé, with exclusive images and interviews.

As Pele is the very personification of football, you who like this sport can expect a lot of emotion from this documentary, in addition to, of course, some of the 762 spectacular goals that the king scored during his career.

6. The War of the Sexes (2017)

One of the most critically acclaimed sports films, War of the Sexes, directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, tells the true story of the clash between tennis players Bobby Riggs, played by Steve Carrell, and Billie Jean King, character of Emma Stone.

He, already retired from the courts and she, still in the beginning of his career, begin to exchange barbs through the media, mainly due to Bobby’s macho attacks on Billy.

The feud, of course, ended up on the courts and gave rise to one of the most phenomenal tennis matches in the history of the sport, mainly because of the weight of what it represented.

7. I, Tonya (2018)

I, Tonya is a super production directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Golden Globe winner Margot Robbie. The film narrates the real trajectory of figure skater Tonya Harding.

In what is one of the best sports films, the competitive side of this world is portrayed and the anguish and pressures suffered by the protagonist, especially her own, illustrate the brutality and rawness that an athlete faces on her journey.

This film received several awards and was nominated for 3 Oscars.

8. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Coming out of a super realistic and intense movie, our last member of the list comes to relax a little. After all, Space Jam: A New Legacy, mixes real and animated elements in a super fun production.

You will surely remember the first movie, where Bugs Bunny recruited Michael Jordan to help his gang win a decisive basketball game for him and the gang.

This time, the famous rabbit takes none other than Lebron James to be his secret weapon when it comes to winning another iconic basketball game and saving his skin and that of the other Looney Tunes characters.

Directed by Justin Lin, this movie appeals to all ages and is therefore one of the best sports movies.

Is that you? Do you agree that these are the best sports movies? Share your opinions with us in the comments!