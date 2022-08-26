DJI Avata is a drone for stabilized first-person flight that approaches 100 km/h

DJI announced on Thursday the launch of yet another drone to its already long list of consumer options: the DJI Avata. Specializing in first-person flying (FPV), the little gadget works with the recent Goggles 2 and delivers the stability of a traditional model, but with speed found only in racing versions.

There are two very different categories of drones, the first with traditional models and controlled with a screen or smartphone (or even tablet) plugged into the controller, while the second uses glasses similar to virtual reality to give the sensation of first-person flight. – this is called FPV.

DJI already has a few drones in this category and this week they showed the world the Avatar. This drone manages to have basically the same flight capacity as a device made for racing when reaching close to 100 km/h, but with features and tools more geared towards those who want to do skims and vacation shots.

The camera has a 48-megapixel CMOS sensor with an aperture of f/2.8 and an ultrawide lens. The component can also shoot in up to 4K at 60 fps, while receiving gimbal assistance to compensate for turbulence or the fast movements that the DJI Avata can perform.

For lower resolutions, the new drone records 2.7K at 50, 60, 100 or 120 frames per second, storing the content in internal memory with 20 GB. All commands can be performed by the DJI Goggles 2 controller, which offers two micro-OLED screens capable of manually compensating the focus of each eye (great for those who wear prescription glasses).

This type of control gives the pilot the vision as if he were flying, sending the movement of the DJI Avatar from a joystick released in the hand and called the DJI Motion Controller. The maximum range, under optimal conditions, is 10 kilometers and the battery holds about 18 minutes of flight time – the value changes according to the wind and the speed of the drone, of course.

When and how much?

The DJI Avata is now available on the international market at a cost of US$ 629 (about R$ 3,300) for the starter kit and that does not deliver the DJI Goggles 2 with the DJI Motion Controller (the joystick for movement). If you want to control the new drone in first-person flight, the kit with the two extra accessories costs US$ 1,388 (about R$ 7,200).

There is no release date for DJI Avatar in Brazil.

