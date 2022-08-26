Do you use Plex? Change your password NOW urgently

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The media storage service Plex suffered a major leak in the last few days. Thus, data were affected and exposed. The company has already communicated to users through an email and clarified that no information regarding credit cards has been compromised.

However, data leakage can always yield other headaches. In the statement (read below), it is clear that the attacker only accessed basic registration data. Either way, the ideal is to reset everything you can. So check out how to change your account password Plex.

Plex press release informing the leak

“Yesterday, we discovered suspicious activity in one of our databases. We immediately started an investigation and it appears that a third party was able to access a limited subset of data which includes emails, usernames and encrypted passwords. Even though all account passwords that could have been accessed are hashed and protected according to best practices, out of an abundance of caution we are requiring that all Plex accounts have their password reset. Rest assured that credit card and other payment data are not stored on our servers and were not vulnerable in this incident.”

How to reset your Plex password?

To avoid problems, it is best that you reset your Plex password. So, check out how to change it and how to activate the two-step authentication. The measure aims to prevent third parties from having access to your personal data from an additional layer of security.

Step by step to change Plex password

Access Plex through the website; Enter your registration; Click the profile icon for more options; Then go to “Account Settings”; Then, scroll down until you find “Security”; Click on “Password” to reset it; Finally, go to “Two-Factor Authentication” and select “Enable”.

Ready! With this walkthrough, you replace your password and activate an extra layer of protection. Now all your devices using one account Plex will maintain two-factor authentication.

Canceling your Plex account, on the other hand, can be an alternative if you no longer want to keep the service. When you find the password change screen, just select “Deactivate your account”.

