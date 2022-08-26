Does it fit on your team? Henrique Dourado can return to Brazil

Henrique Dourado was punished in Chinese football and for that he returned to Brazil

Brazilian striker Henrique Dourado may return to Brazil. But it won’t be by choice. And yes by an “imposition”. The number 9 received a one-year suspension from the Chinese Federation for bumping into a referee during a match. of the Chinese championship.

The attitude was considered purposeful. Hence the rigid penalty applied to the striker. In the face of suspension, Dourado will have a meeting with the directors of Henan Songshan Longmen to define the future.

according to UOL, a return to Brazil is not ruled out. But everything will depend on this conversation with the Chinese leaders this Saturday, 27.

The concern of Dourado’s staff is that the main windows of world football, such as Europe and Mexicana, are about to close. Therefore, a negotiation would have to be done in an agile way.

Henrique Dourado in Brazil

The 32-year-old forward has been with Henan Songshan Logmen since 2019. But before arriving in Chinese football, Henrique Dourado played for Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Fluminense, Flamengo and other Brazilian teams.

