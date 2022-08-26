Does the Fantastic Four already have a director? The Chosen One was responsible for Marvel’s smash hit – Movie News

Matt Shakman is in talks to direct the new Fantastic Four movie, after his TV hit WandaVision.

Fantastic Four is among the upcoming Marvel releases. But does the studio already have anyone in sight, following the departure of Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Homecoming) from the directing position? Veteran director Matt Shakman is in early talks to make the leap from TV to MCU movies. He became one of the company’s favorites for being responsible for directing the successful WandaVision, the first series in the universe to be released on Disney+.

Shakman emerged as director of the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia before graduating to event storytelling with Game of Thrones. In July 2021, Paramount hired him to direct the next film in the Star Trek franchise, which is currently set to premiere on December 22, 2023. It is unclear if he will continue to be involved.

Marvel is also looking at other directors, including Michael Matthews (Love and Monsters) and Reid Carolin (Dog). The finalists were Matthews and Shakman, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fantastic Four will kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, slated for release on November 8, 2024.

So far, no name has been confirmed in the cast, but John Krasinski is one of the most quoted for the long, especially after playing the character Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, released in May. However, this was an alternate universe version of the character, meaning it is unknown if the actor will continue in the role.



DR In 2005, Fantastic Four won an adaptation starring Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis.



The team that makes up the Fantastic Four – Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman. Human Torch and the Thing – were featured in the 1961 comic book, written by Stan Lee and illustrated by Jack Kirby. The heroes already won an adaptation in the 1990s, in which Roger Corman produced a low-rent film that was never released. In 2005 and 2007, the Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer were released, starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and Chris Evans, before becoming Captain America in the MCU. In 2015, Josh Trank directed the disastrous reboot of the heroes, played by Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, announced the new adaptation of Fantastic Four in December 2020. He said that this will not be an origin story: “A lot of people know the origin of the characters. A lot of people know the basics.” The idea is to bring something the public has never seen before.