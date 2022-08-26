Dorival is ‘hard line’ and Flamengo rehearses team against Botafogo in this 6th; Venê Casagrande blows Fla’s lineup

Admin 12 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Flamengo

The trend is for Mengão to enter the field in Sunday’s classic (28) with an alternative team once again

Matheus Fontes

Per Matheus Fontes

Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF - Dorival will stick to his team plan "B" in the Brazilian Championship
Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF – Dorival will keep his “B” team planning in the Brazilian Championship
Matheus Fontes

Worried about the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield next week, Dorival Júnior prepares a Flamengo different to face Botafogo this Sunday (28), at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the Brazilian championship. With most of the squad available, the coach will stick to his plan and use the team considered “B” over the weekend.

According to colleague Venê Casagrandesector manager at Mengão newspaper The day, The lineup for this Friday’s activity (26th) was as follows:

Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabricio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego Ribas and Victor Hugo; Chives, Marino and Lazarus.

The strategy is very similar to the duel against Palmeiras, last Sunday (21), in which Mengão was in a 1-1 draw at Allianz Parque. The result made Flamengo fall to third place in the Brazilian Championship, being overtaken by rival Fluminense.

With 40 points, Flamengo needs to beat Botafogo if they want to keep dreaming of the national title. The leader Palmeiras, with 49, curiously faces Fluminense, which is in the second position of the table, with 41 points.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Flu breaks up with little school after video with boys singing Fla song

Fluminense announced this afternoon (26) that it will break with one of the franchised schools …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved