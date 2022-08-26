DuckDuckGo releases beta version of its email service to the public

DuckDuckGo has released its privacy-focused email service in beta to the public. In case you didn’t know, the company is famous for creating a search engine that shows results without the same Google ads. There have even been rumors that Apple would be interested in buying the search engine. DuckDuckGo’s email service platform was in closed beta last year and users were only able to test the service if they were on the waitlist. Now, the open beta is available for anyone to know. At first, the idea is to protect your privacy without having to deal with email trackers.

At the end of 2021, the company even launched a function that prevents the tracking of applications on Android. So it’s not the first time they’re working on something along these lines. When it was still in closed beta, the new email service detected trackers in 85% of users’ emails. DuckDuckGo revealed that it is possible to create disposable addresses with the new service, without any limits. In addition, there are no difficulties when deactivating one of them and this can be done at any time. Finally, the company continues to take more measures to protect users’ emails.

An example of this is the use of tools such as Smarter Encryption and Link Tracking Protection. The first is to convert unencrypted links in messages into secure HTTPS links. The second, in turn, has the function of preventing virtual addresses from being tracked. The resources are available on all current platforms and browsers and to check them out, you can go straight to the DuckDuckGo website to download and use. Check out DuckDuckGo email protection by clicking here.

