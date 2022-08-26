eFootball 2023 arrives with new licenses and improvements

Starting this Thursday (25th), eFootball 2022 is eFootball 2023. Konami has just released a free update with new club licenses, improvements and other news for fans. The update notes are on the game’s official website.

Progress from the 2022 edition will be carried over to the update, including Dream Team assets, in-game coins, objectives, login bonuses and more. Additionally, there have been updates to photos of a number of players who switched clubs in the transfer window.

New affiliate clubs also arrive in partnership with eFootball 2023. Recently, Konami announced the digitization of several Italian elite teams such as Inter Milan and Milan, and confirmed more national championships with fully licensed teams such as the Liga BBVA of Mexico.

eFootball 2023 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, mobile devices and PC.

Konami announces Arsenal at eFootball 2023

The traditional English club Arsenal is yet another name that will appear fully licensed in eFootball 2023 and future editions of the series. Through a contractual renewal with Konami, the team allows the scanning of athletes’ faces and uniforms, the appearance of the official stadium and participation in sponsored e-Sports tournaments. Click here to learn more.

