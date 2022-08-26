Eliezer says that Viih Tube’s mother already knew about the dating request

Viih Tube and Eliezer at Barraca do Beijo 2000. Photo: Thiago Duran and Amauri Nehn/BrazilNews

Eliezer was one of the hosts of the girlfriend’s party HIV Tube, on Wednesday night (24), in São Paulo. At the event called Barraca do Beijo 2000, the former BBB spoke about his affectionate side after having prepared a special dating request for his beloved and opened up about his relationship with the influencer’s family. “In love we become romantic”, he joked.

The publicist explained that he already knew Viviane, Viih Tube’s mother, and her relatives before they performed as a couple because of the strong friendship between the two, in addition to the link with Rodrigo Mussi.

“We get along very well. We started to get along, her family and I, as soon as I left the house, because I used to go to Viih’s house a lot. We were good friends and Rodrigo used to stay there. Rodrigo’s friend and went to Viih’s house to stay with him and, consequently, her family was there”, he reported.

He also revealed that the mother-in-law found out about the dating request even before her own daughter. “The first person who knew I was going to ask her on a date was her mother. I think the first person she told when we stayed was her mother too,” she said.

Viih Tube even praised her new boyfriend when asked about the romantic request. “He is perfect. I’m lucky. In nature, a romantic affair just me and him. I didn’t expect it, but the moment he blindfolded me, I was scared,” she said as she told him she thought it was some birthday surprise.

“The request was on the 16th of August and the 18th is my birthday, two days later. But we were already dating,” he added.