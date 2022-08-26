Elvis launch on HBO Max after theatrical run is part of WarnerDiscovery’s new policy

and the project popcorn of the ex-CEO of WarnerMedia has ended. Of course, it was obvious that it was not going forward, after all, the executive was disconnected from the group after WarnerMedia became Warner Bros Discovery and now has the executive David Zaslav in charge.

AND Elvis, the feature starring Austin Butler, is the first major film of the now-called WarnerDiscovery not to arrive directly on HBO Max after a stint in theaters. The last was the combo Batman and Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

With the feature, WarnerDiscovery leaves the launch model that Disney (for example) has been doing, and bets on what happened before. Release in theaters, release on digital platforms and then release on streaming platforms. Thus, in each release window there is an opportunity to earn money with the feature.

At the movies, Elvis has made over $271 million worldwide, and made its digital debut in the US on August 9th.

Baz Luhrmann and the cast of Elvis talk about the feature’s curiosities about the singer

Here in Brazil, the feature arrives for rent and purchase on digital platforms on August 28th. On iTunes, the suggested price is R$ 69.90 and on Claro the feature will be available for rent for R$ 49.90. And yesterday, HBO Max in the US confirmed that the feature arrives on the platform on September 2nd. Something that the Brazilian branch took almost 24 hours to confirm when the film would arrive in the catalogue.

In other words, the new business model is going back to the old business model. No skipping steps to try to gain more subscribers, but trying to earn as much money as possible with the same movie. And of course, not messing with the agreements with the artists and especially not leaving half of Hollywood uncomfortable in the process.

Elvis | Review: A visual and musical explosion marked by captivating performances

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related