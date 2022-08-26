END of one of the BIGGEST digital banks? Forecast worries some Brazilians

Itaú BBA analysts redid their projections for one of the largest digital banks in the world: NuBank. The update came after the fintech reported its quarterly results. And be amazed: the news is not so good for the Company. Founded and led by businessman David Vélez, the Bank is in danger amid falling profits.

This is because Itaú BBA reduced Nubank’s profit estimate for next year from US$3.1 billion to US$2.6 billion, and also reduced its share price from US$4.5 to US$3.5 for the same year. . In the view of analysts, the current valuation is not attractive and earnings dynamics are likely to remain negative. Next, learn more about.

END of one of the BIGGEST digital banks?

Namely, the slowdown in personal credit and the recent accounting changes in expenses are strong evidence that this product is not performing as expected. According to the analysis, the credit card expansion happening outside of the merchants is creating more risks of pent-up growth. Still, earnings dynamics are likely to remain negative. In addition, the fintech has lost around 60% of its market value since its IPO in December 2021.

In short, Itaú BBA lowered Nubank’s target price by US$ 1, from US$ 4.5 to US$ 3.5, with the ability to drop 22% compared to the last closing, according to the report sent to the customers. Therefore, they had to rethink the sell recommendation.

In turn, Nubank reduced the credit write-off period for personal loans in arrears from 360 days to 120 days. However, the decline in credit cards continues for 360 days. According to the institution, the justification for the change is that the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) considers the potential for recovering overdue loans.

For Itaú BBA, the change in this term may make Nubank’s personal loans have a lower potential compared to the institution’s credit cards. And not only that, the assessment also indicates a much riskier recovery action.

Instability

As much as the credit card balance of roxinho rose 31% in the 1st semester, BBA predicts that this segment may start to go downhill soon. Analysts highlight a drop in the proportion of transactions in the credit card portfolio.

The brokerage also adds that even though Nubank is not planning to reduce the growth of the credit card, it could happen in the near future. As a result, analysts have lowered their projections on credit card balance growth in 2022 to 63%, and 15% for 2023.

