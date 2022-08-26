Euphoria: Filming for Season 3 gets a start date

The announcement comes shortly after the departure of one of its third-year co-stars.

Euphoria/HBO/Reproduction

After the announcement about the sad departure from Barbie Ferreira from the cast of euphoriain an update, the website reveals that the filming of the 3rd season of the series should start only in early 2023.

starring Zendayathe series with multiple indications to the Emmy is now heading into its promising third year, following the resounding success of its just-launched season this year, giving fans more intense adventures in Rue and company’s journey to the screen.

According to new information from the website Production Weeklyin a recent listing, it was revealed that filming for season 3 of euphoria should only start in February 2023. The works may be linked to the recent work of its leading star in Dune: Part Twowhich had its production started recently.

Who will return for Euphoria season 3?

Despite Barbie Ferreira’s unfortunate departure as the enigmatic Kat, the show’s HBO will continue with direction under the hands of Sam Levinsonand in addition to Zendaya leading the team of actors once again, the cast should have the return of names like Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and among other artists.

The 3rd season of euphoria remains without a premiere date set for the streaming of the HBO Max.

