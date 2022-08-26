Ewan McGregor reveals the most challenging role of his entire career

Ewan McGregor reveals what was the most challenging role of his entire career

In between there are so many iconic interpretations, including characters like Obi-Wan Kenobiin an interview, Ewan McGregor reveals what was the most challenging role of his career.

Acting in the film scene for more than two decades, the star best known for his works in Star Warsdue to a huge legion of fans, has already participated in several other projects, including for studios such as disney, Warner etc. However, the actor himself claims that he was always very confident.

Although he was always very “full of himself,” Ewan McGregor told QA that he had only one role in his entire career that terrified him, and that his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is proof. To the portal, the artist tells that interpreting Halston for the miniseries dedicated to the late fashion designer, it was one of the biggest fears of his life.

“I never find it difficult to act in anything. I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I trust myself. Before I even did that, I was kind of arrogantly self-confident. I’m not like that about many things in my life. That said, if you spoke to Mary two weeks before I started Halston, I was in a panic.”

The original program Netflix that divided opinions, and despite not having been unanimously favored by the public, Ewan McGregor’s performance was highly praised, having even won nominations for the Emmy and many other important awards.

Currently, the actor is again playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own series of the Jedi for the streaming of the Disney+with the release of its episodes weekly.

