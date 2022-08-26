Exams confirm injuries in children at Colmeia Mágica school in SP; in director’s cell phone, expertise finds photo of arrested baby | Sao Paulo

Forensic examinations showed that at least two children who attended the Colmeia Mágica Children’s School, in the East Zone of São Paulo, had injuries to their legs and arms as a result of the ‘punishments’ suffered there. In all, nine students were victims of torture and other violence, according to the Civil Police and the Public Ministry (MP).

The two owners of the school are in preventive detention by decision of the Justice accused of the crimes. An employee also answers for the same charges, but in freedom. Their trial has not yet been set. The case was revealed in March by the g1 after videos showed children crying and tied to sheets, strapped to baby seats inside a Magic Hive bathroom. The images went viral on social media.

According to information obtained by the report, the investigation found that “due to the application of these ‘punishments’, for being kept for a long period in a small chair, one of the children ended up suffering injuries, according to a photo taken by the family itself. minor, with bodily injuries of a minor nature being found, according to the report of the corpus delicti”.

Also according to tests carried out by the experts, another baby, “because he was immobilized for a long time in the comfort baby, ended up getting injured a few times”.

The expertise still found on the cell phone seized from Roberta Serme, one of the school’s owners, a photo of a crying baby, tied to a seat belt and smeared with feces (see below).

Image obtained by the police extracted from Roberta Serme's cell phone.

In May of this year, the court accepted the Public Ministry’s complaint and accused the two school owners, Roberta and Fernanda Serme, as well as Solange Hernandez, a school employee for torture and other crimes against nine children. They are also charged with ill-treatment, criminal association, danger to life and embarrassment.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, “the continuation of police investigations was also requested through an inquiry to determine the possible participation of other agents and crimes against other victims”.

O g1 was unable to locate the defendants’ defenses to comment on the matter until the last update of this report.

Schoolwives are arrested

Civil Police of São Paulo concludes investigation into allegations of mistreatment at a school in the city

Roberta and Fernanda Serme are being held in the Tremembé women’s penitentiary, in the interior of the state, for security reasons. According to the police, in addition to hindering the investigation, the Serme sisters moved from their homes without informing the court of their new addresses.

The defense of the Serme sisters filed a request for habeas corpus in favor of the two, but the request was not answered by the Justice until the last update of this report. Solange, on the other hand, attended the police station investigating the case and collaborated with the investigation and was therefore not arrested.

Parents of students protested in front of Colmeia Mágica this Tuesday (15) in the East Zone of São Paulo

The Magic Hive is currently closed after the complaint came to light. She served students from 0 to 5 years old, from nursery to kindergarten. Videos and photos of children with their arms immobilized by sheets, as if wearing a straitjacket, strapped to baby seats, under a sink and near a toilet went viral on social media. And they provoked protests from the students’ parents and indignation from the population.

The images came to the attention of the 8th Sectional Precinct, which opened an inquiry to investigate the case. There is no confirmation of who recorded the videos. The suspicion is that she may have been some school employee, unhappy with what she saw.

According to what teachers who worked at the establishment told the police, despite not directly participating in the mistreatment of students, Roberta was the one who tied the children up, believing that with that they would stop crying. According to them, the principal could not bear to hear the students cry.

Boy with bruise near the eye and boy hospitalized on a ventilator. Both arrived injured and sick at home after leaving the nursery of Colmeia Mágica, in São Paulo

Also according to the testimonies, Fernanda was conniving with the situation. There are also reports that Solange even covered a baby’s head with a blanket, and he was admitted to a hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.

The educators also told the investigation that they saw other punishments: some children, who disobeyed the rules of the direction, were taken to a dark bathroom, without the presence of the educators. And the older ones were put on their feet for hours in Roberta’s room to “think” about what they had done. The teachers were heard as witnesses.

Also according to the teachers, the director yelled at employees and children, who were “very afraid” of her.

Children have suffered, says MP

Photo shows a child sleeping on the floor of the Magic Hive

Parents of students interviewed by the investigation identified their children in the videos and photos and reported that some of them went to school and came back injured.

When it agreed to the arrest warrant against Roberta, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had informed that the videos of the tied up children, the photos of some of them injured after leaving school, and the testimonies of witnesses (both teachers and students’ parents) who are with the police show that the students suffered “intense physical and psychological suffering”.

In the opinion of the Court, the evidence shows that “there are strong indications” that the director is involved “in the practice of crimes”.

What the 3 respondents say

Roberta Serme is the director of the Escola Infantil Colmeia Mágica

Roberta even confirmed in her statement to the police that the videos were recorded at her school and that the children who appear there are her students. But she denied tying them or ordering someone else to tie them. She also said that she did not know who would have done it. But she suspected the scenes might have been staged by some disgruntled employee to harm her and her sister.

Fernanda was also surprised by the videos when she was heard at the police station.