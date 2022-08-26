Favorite? See the victories of Fluminense when Palmeiras were ahead in the running points | fluminense

Facing the championship leader is never an easy task. Not even for the vice-leader, Fluminense’s current position. But this Saturday’s confrontation with Palmeiras, at 19:00 (Brasilia time) at Maracanã, brings back good memories for the tricolor fans. In the era of consecutive points, Flu already got the best in six games in which the opponent was ahead in the table, as now – current two-time Libertadores champion and always contender for the title. The objective of the moment is to reduce the difference for the first place, currently in eight points.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Yago celebrates Fluminense’s winning goal over Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão Yago celebrates the goal of Fluminense’s victory over Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão

O ge helps you remember these six moments lived in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2018, 2019 and 2021. See below:

That year, Fluminense was experiencing the hangover from the loss of Libertadores and was fighting relegation in the Brasileirão. He took a Palmeiras that had been in the G-4 for 14 rounds and won with authority at Maracanã by 3-0, taking the opponent out of the classification zone for the Libertadores. Carlinhos, Maurício (own) and Junior César scored the tricolor goals on a sunny afternoon and with 34,032 people in the stadium.

Best moments: Fluminense 3 x 0 Palmeiras for the 31st round of the Brasileirão 2008

The following year, the script was repeated: Fluminense was fighting relegation and began the miraculous sprint that saved it at the end of the competition. Palmeiras, on the other hand, was simply the leader of the championship. The game with a full house, with 66,884 in attendance at Maracanã, and the celebration of the tricolor crowd was marked by Fred’s header, which guaranteed the 1-0 victory, and by the controversial annulment of a goal by Obina when the match was still tied. .

Best moments: Fluminense 1 x 0 Palmeiras for the 34th round of the Brasileirão 2009

In 2011, Fluminense received Palmeiras at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ), not as pressured as in 2008 and 2009, but fighting in the second half of the table, while the Paulistas were in the G-4. In front of 9,214 fans, Tricolor won 1-0 with a goal by Marquinho and turned into a thorn in the side of the opponent, who at the time had recently lost to the Argentine Martinuccio to Rio de Janeiro, generating revolt from his fans.

Best Moments: Fluminense 1 x 0 Palmeiras for the 11th round of the 2011 Brasileirão

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

In the 2018 Brasileirão, a new victory for Fluminense at Maracanã in front of 22,827 people and a popular Palmeiras, who would become Brazilian champion at the end of the season. At that moment, however, the São Paulo club was fighting for the G-4 and was experiencing an unstable moment. So much so that the defeat by 1 to 0, with a goal by Gilberto, decreed the dismissal of coach Roger Machado and opened space for Felipão to lead the team to the title. The match also marked the first reunion between the tricolor fans and Gustavo Scarpa, who left Laranjeiras at the end of 2017 after terminating his contract in court.

Best moments: Fluminense 1 x 0 Palmeiras for the 15th round of the Brasileirão

In 2019, Fluminense won again by the same score: 1-0, a goal by Marcos Paulo in front of 30,947 fans at Maracanã. The game was in the final stretch of the championship, and the victory helped Tricolor breathe in the fight against relegation. Palmeiras occupied the third position of the classification at that time of the competition.

Best moments: Fluminense 1 x 0 Palmeiras for the 35th round of the Brasileirão 2019

In last year’s Brasileirão, another victory. This time the triumph came in a comeback, 2-1, with two goals from Yago Felipe in front of 7,969 fans. This time, the tricolor fight was not against relegation: Fluminense reached the eighth position with the result. But again, he beat a favorite rival who fought at the top of the standings. At that time, Palmeiras ended up losing the vice-leadership to Flamengo and was further from the pursuit of the then leader Atlético-MG.

Best moments of Fluminense 2 x 1 Palmeiras for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧