Felipe Neto spends BRL 1,080 on stickers for the World Cup album

Youtuber Felipe Neto, 34, told, during a live made on Instagram, that he paid R$ 1,080 to buy 270 packs of stickers from the 2022 World Cup album. The influencer also announced that after the purchase, he managed to complete the album in one night.

Felipe believed that two stickers were missing to finish the collages, however, they were found in the “repeated sticker cake”, as he told on his Twitter account.

CUP ALBUM Only in yesterday’s live, where I opened 270 packages, I COMPLETED THE ENTIRE ALBUM!!! ALL the figurines came. Absolutely ALL! I thought 2 hadn’t come, but they were in the repeat cake because of my stupidity. My God in heaven we completed it in 1 sitting!!! pic.twitter.com/nG268Xvg1P — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) August 25, 2022

The Qatar Cup album went on sale on August 19 and costs R$12 in its traditional version or R$44.90 in the hardcover version. To complete the album, you must have all 670 stickers. Each pack with four stickers costs R$4, double the amount charged at the 2018 World Cup, held in Russia.