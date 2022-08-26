Film Schedule from August 27th to September 2nd

Check out the movie schedule Globe from August 27th to September 2nd.
Saturday, 08/27/2022
owl II
Closer – Too Close
Original Title: Closer
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Mike Nichols
Cast: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen, Jaclynn Tiffany, Steve Benham
Class: Drama
Back and forth in the romantic relationships of four characters in London – a journalist, his muse, a dermatologist and a photographer.
Saturday Session
The Patricinhas of Beverly Hills
Original Title: Clueless
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1995
Director: Amy Heckerling
Cast: Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer
Class: Comedy
Cher is the most popular girl at her school. She decides to do good deeds and play cupid with two high school teachers and transform a new student.
supercine
A Star is Born
Original Title: A Star Is Born
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Bradley Cooper
Cast: Andrew Dice Clay;Anthony Ramos;Bradley Cooper;Dave Chappelle;Lady Gaga;Rafi Gavron;Ron Rifkin;Sam Elliot
Class: musical romance
Jackson is at the height of his fame when he meets Ally, an insecure singer. They get married, she becomes a star and he has a crisis due to alcohol problems.
owl I
Mr. Sherlock Holmes
Original Title: Mr. Holmes
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Bill Condon
Cast: Ian Mckellen, Laura Linney, Milo Parker, Hattie Morahan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Patrick Kennedy
Class: Drama, Police
The famous detective Sherlock Holmes is 93 years old. Dealing with his deteriorating mind, he remains obsessed with a case he has never been able to decipher.
Sunday, 08/28/2022
Maximum temperature
Clash of Titans 2
Original Title: Wrath Of The Titans
Country of Origin: Spanish
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Jonathan Liebesman
Cast: Toby Kebbell, Edgar Ramírez, Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson, Rosamund Pike, Sam Worthington
Class: Action, adventure
Perseus braves the treacherous underworld to rescue his father, Zeus, captured by his son, Ares, and brother, Hades, who frees the ancient Titans from the world.
Major Sunday
endless day
Original Title: Ha-Roo
Country of Origin: Korean
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Sun-Ho Cho;
Cast: Myung-Min Kim, Song, Lee, Eun-Hyung Jo, Yo-Han Byun, Hye-Sun Shin Class: Drama
Kim Joon Young watches her daughter die before her eyes. From that moment, the day repeats itself and he struggles to find the secret of what happens.
movie theater
Thrill Seekers – Beyond the Edge
Original Title: Point Break
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Ericson Core
Cast: Luke Bracey; Teresa Palmer; Edgar Ramirez; Ray Winstone
Class: Action
FBI agent infiltrates amidst extreme sports athletes, suspected of committing a series of robberies. He approaches the leader of the group.
owl I
the balcony
Original Title: The Trust
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2021
Director: Alex Brewer;Ben Brewer
Cast: Philip Hall III, Nicolas Cage, Elijah Wood, Abigail Rich, Keston John, Alexander Garganera
Class: Crime
A pair of police officers investigating a drug raid come across a mysterious bank vault.
Monday, 08/29/2022
Afternoon session
daddy’s camp
Original Title: Daddy Day Camp
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Fred Savage
Cast: Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro, Richard Gant, Tamala Jones, Paul Era, Josh McLerran
Class: Comedy
After creating a new summer camp and not having much success, two friends decide to enlist the help of their military father to liven up and turn the business upside down.
Hot screen
Renegade Archangel – Season 2 – Episodes 1 and 2
Original Title: Renegade Archangel – Season 2 – Episodes 1 & 2
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2022
Director: Heitor Dhalia
Cast: Marcello Melo Jr, Bruno Padilha, Álamo Facó, Erika Januza, Bruno Mazzeo, Cris Vianna, Ludmilla
Airing of the first two episodes of the second season of the series Archangel Renegade.
Tuesday, 08/30/2022
Afternoon session
A Reason to Start Over
Original Title: New Life
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Drew Waters
Cast: Jonathan Patrick Moore, Erin Bethea, Terry O’quinn, James Marsters
Class: Drama
Ben met Ava at age seven. The two travel together through the seasons of life, until tragedy strikes that leaves their entire future in jeopardy.
Wednesday, 08/31/2022
Afternoon session
very well accompanied
Original Title: The Wedding Date
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2021
Director: Clare Kilner
Cast: Amy Adams;Debra Messing;Dermot Mulroney;Jack Davenport;Jeremy Sheffield;Peter Egan;Sarah Parish
Class: Comedy
Kat hires Nick to accompany her to her sister’s wedding, who will have her ex-fiancé as her best man. Gradually, this facade relationship becomes more serious.
Special Cinema
Jumanji: Next Phase
Original Title: Jumanji: The Next Level
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
Class: Action, adventure
When they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their friends, Smolder, Moose, Shelly and Ruby find that the game has changed, and now nothing is as it was.
Thursday, 09/01/2022
Afternoon session
the medallion
Original Title: The Medallion
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Gordon Chan
Cast: Jackie Chan, Lee Evans, Claire Forlani, Julian Sands, John Rhys-Davies,
Christy Chung
Class: Action, Comedy
A Hong Kong detective has an accident involving a mysterious locket, which gives him superhuman powers.
Friday, 02/09/2022
to be scheduled