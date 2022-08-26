Final Fantasy 16: Japanese gamers are asking to come to Steam after PS5’s price increase

Final Fantasy 16 became a trend among Japanese Twitter users after Sony’s announcement of the PS5’s price increase. The reason? Many ask to be taken immediately to the PCin particular to Steamso they are not forced to buy the console.

As you know, Sony has announced a price increase for the PS5 that is valid almost all over the world. Starting September 15, a PS5 Standard will cost 60,478 yen in Japan, up from the previous 49,980 yen. The digital model will cost 49,478 yen, up from 39,980 yen previously. It is a 20% increasehigher than that practiced in Europe, where it is around 10%.

FF16 is trending in Japan right now due to the fact that many people are tweeting that they’re worried they won’t be able to play the game due to PS5 high demand and price increase of ~6,000yen (new price will be 60,478yen for the CD version and 49,478yen for the digital one) 😞 pic.twitter.com/9bt3auwdd7 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 25, 2022

Following the news, many Final Fantasy 16 fans complained that the increase will take them away from the console, which they no longer find convenient. Of course, they don’t want to give up playing the new chapter of the saga, so they hope it comes to PC immediately as it’s a temporary console exclusive. Many explicitly ask for it to be published on Steam, but there are also those who champion the cause of the Epic Games Store, where some Final Fantasy and other Square Enix games, such as Kingdom Hearts, have been published in the past as a temporary exclusive.

In fact, in Japan, the PS5’s rise is very sharp and can make a difference. Despite playing at home, Sony is being seen as taking advantage of its Japanese market, and many Japanese feel abused in some way having suffered one of the biggest increases in the world.

