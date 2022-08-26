Final Fantasy 16: Japanese gamers are asking to come to Steam after PS5’s price increase

Admin 15 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Final Fantasy 16 became a trend among Japanese Twitter users after Sony’s announcement of the PS5’s price increase. The reason? Many ask to be taken immediately to the PCin particular to Steamso they are not forced to buy the console.

As you know, Sony has announced a price increase for the PS5 that is valid almost all over the world. Starting September 15, a PS5 Standard will cost 60,478 yen in Japan, up from the previous 49,980 yen. The digital model will cost 49,478 yen, up from 39,980 yen previously. It is a 20% increasehigher than that practiced in Europe, where it is around 10%.

Following the news, many Final Fantasy 16 fans complained that the increase will take them away from the console, which they no longer find convenient. Of course, they don’t want to give up playing the new chapter of the saga, so they hope it comes to PC immediately as it’s a temporary console exclusive. Many explicitly ask for it to be published on Steam, but there are also those who champion the cause of the Epic Games Store, where some Final Fantasy and other Square Enix games, such as Kingdom Hearts, have been published in the past as a temporary exclusive.

In fact, in Japan, the PS5’s rise is very sharp and can make a difference. Despite playing at home, Sony is being seen as taking advantage of its Japanese market, and many Japanese feel abused in some way having suffered one of the biggest increases in the world.

Source

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Guedes praises electronic voting machines as a differential in Brazil

posted on 08/26/2022 14:39 (credit: Luiz Macedo/Chamber of Deputies) While President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved