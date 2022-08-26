Find out if you’ve been excluded by friends on social media

There are a few ways to find out if you’ve been blocked or excluded from a friend’s social network or chat program.

Here’s how to know if you’re no longer on the contact list of your acquaintances on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Skype.

Facebook

Paying attention to some details it is possible to discover why a friend no longer appears in your news feed. If you no longer have the person in your contact list, but you can still find them in the search engine, it means that they have deleted you.

Now, if the person has disappeared from the social network for good, it means that most likely you have been blocked.

To find out, you can go to the Facebook search engine or to your contact list.

If you find the profile and the “Add to friends” button appears next to it, it means that you have been excluded. But if the profile no longer appears in the search engine, you are blocked from that person’s list.

twitter

The platform itself snitches on who you follow, but isn’t generous enough to return the favor.

Log in to your Twitter account, access the “Following” tab and check who are the friends who have the phrase “Follow you” next to their username and who do not have the statement.

Those who don’t have the “follow you” tag means that they have excluded you or, perhaps, have never followed you on the platform.

Instagram

Some apps point out who are the people you follow on Instagram but don’t follow you back. One of them is InstaFollow. The app is available for Android and iOS. There is a similar one for Windows Phone, under the name of UnfollowSpy.

When you open the app, it will ask for your Instagram login and password. Do not enter the registration email, as the app does not accept it. The next screen will show your new followers, who unfollowed you, who you don’t follow back and who follows you and you don’t follow back.

Whatsapp

Two signs show that a person has probably blocked you in the chat app: the “double check” doesn’t appear and the profile picture disappears. To take the test, you can still try to add the contact to a group. If an error message pops up, it means you have been banned from WhatsApp for that contact.

Skype

To check who blocked or excluded you from the program, there is a basic tip: pay attention to the status. In the first case, the person will appear as if they were offline. In the second, it will have a question mark drawn. In both cases, messages and calls are sent but do not reach the recipient.

*With text by Bianca Bellucci