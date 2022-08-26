Flamengo remains the leader in the average audience in 2022, and São Paulo displaces Palmeiras; check it out | statistical spy

Admin 40 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Flamengo has improved its average attendance and continues to lead the ranking of the season. Now, the average of Rubro-Negro, owner of the largest audience in 2022, is 41,300 paying per match. In the last survey carried out by the Statistical Spywere 36.8 thousand per game.

Flamengo leads the average audience for the 2022 season — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

The main change among the first places is São Paulo in third place. With 33,100, Tricolor overtook rival Palmeiras, in fourth place, with 32,200. Corinthians remains in second place in the ranking, with 36,900 payers per game.

+São Paulo x Flamengo records highest gross income in 2022

The novelties are the entry of Grêmio (previously in 13th place) in the top 10 and Vitória, the only representative of Series C, among the 20 clubs with the best average attendance in the season. See the ranking:

Top 20 – BIGGEST AUDIENCE AVERAGES IN 2022

Team Average of payers Number of games as home team
1st Flemish 41,316 27
2nd Corinthians 36,989 26
3rd São Paulo 33,117 30
4th palm trees 32,291 29
5th Fortress 28,214 29
6th Atlético-MG 28,195 27
7th cruise 27,380 21
8th Ceará 27,308 25
9th Fluminense 23,818 29
10th Guild 19,397 20
11th International 19,360 22
12th Vasco 18,858 20
13th Athletico-PR 18,390 28
14th Coritiba 18,158 21
15th Bahia 16,532 23
16th Botafogo 13,918 20
17th Saints 11,047 24
18th Sport 10,203 22
19th Victory 10,100 17
20th Criciúma 8,158 18

Biggest audiences of the season

Flamengo is involved in eight of the 10 biggest audiences of the year, being six as home team. The 2022 record was in the 4-0 rout over Juventude, at Mané Garrincha, for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro’s matches as a visitor on the list were against Fluminense and Bangu, both for Carioca.

The other two games are São Paulo’s victories against Palmeiras (Morumbi), in the first game of the Paulista final, and Fortaleza over Sport (Castelão), in the second game of the Northeast Cup final.

Top 10 – BIGGEST PAYING AUDIENCES IN 2022

Match Stadium paying audience
Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth (Brazilian) Mané Garrincha 65,392
Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras (Brazilian) Maracanã 64,816
Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo (Carioca) Maracanã 64,709
Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores) Maracanã 62,802
Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG (Brazil Cup) Maracanã 62,624
Bangu 0 x 6 Flamengo (Carioca) Maracanã 61,335
Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista) morumbi 60,383
Fortaleza 1 x 0 Sport (Northeast Cup) Castellan 60,045
Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO (Brazilian) Maracanã 59,999
Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR (Brazil Cup) Maracanã 59,564

UNDERSTAND HOW THE CALCULATION IS MADE IN THE FINANCIAL BULLETIN

The calculation to arrive at the number of paying people is done as follows: we add the amount of used tickets available in the game’s borderô that generated income or we subtract the total audience by the used tickets that are zeroed in the collection.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“If you don’t stay at Timão, you will…”; Future of Fábio Santos stirs behind the scenes at Corinthians

Corinthians The 36-year-old left-back has a contractual relationship with SCCP only until December Per Gabriel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved