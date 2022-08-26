Fluminense x Corinthians yields record audience to SporTV and Premiere

The broadcast of the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal between Fluminense and Corinthians, which ended in a 2-2 draw last Wednesday (24), made Globo celebrate the highest audience of the year on pay TV with its sports channels . According to data from Kantar Ibope Media provided by the broadcaster, SporTV and Premiere together reached more than 7.4 million people during the duel held at Maracanã.

The game Fluminense x Corinthians was held at 7:30 pm and was out of open TV, as Globo only showed São Paulo x Flamengo to all of Brazil shortly thereafter, at 9:30 pm. In addition to SporTV and Premiere, the clash between tricolores from Rio de Janeiro and white-and-whites from São Paulo was also available on Amazon Prime Video, which has not released audience data so far.

Globo also celebrated SporTV’s leadership among all pay-TV channels for more than five hours straight during the Copa do Brasil night. The station had announced that it would broadcast São Paulo x Flamengo on SporTV 2, with the main channel following with the post-game of Flu x Corinthians, but decided to change the schedule and take advantage of the audience’s momentum by making a double round, playing the repercussion of the duel. previous to the second channel.

The strategy worked, and SporTV’s leadership was maintained until the program “Troca de Passes”, which covered the post-round, echoing the Maracanã draw and Flamengo’s 3-1 victory over São Paulo at Morumbi.

The return games of the Copa do Brasil semifinals take place only in mid-September. According to the table released by the CBF, Flamengo x São Paulo will once again be the Globo game (which SporTV, Premiere and Amazon also broadcast), scheduled for the 14th at 21:45. Corinthians x Fluminense is scheduled for the following day, a Thursday (15), at 8 pm, without open TV.