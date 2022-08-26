Globo signs agreement with CBF to broadcast the Copa do Brasil from 2023 to 2026 | sport business

Globo closed an agreement with CBF to broadcast the Copa do Brasil from 2023 to 2026. Thus, the company ensures the permanence of the competition on its platforms – the current contract was valid until the end of this year.

With the agreement for the exclusive rights to broadcast the Copa do Brasil, Globo will show on its platforms the games of the biggest knockout tournament in the country. In addition to broadcasting the matches, TV Globo, sportv and ge will provide full coverage of the competition.

+ See the table of the 2022 Copa do Brasil

1 of 2 Copa do Brasil Cup: competition is played annually by 92 clubs — Photo: Staff Images/CBF Copa do Brasil Cup: competition is played annually by 92 clubs — Photo: Staff Images/CBF

Played by 92 teams, from Serie A to Serie D, the Copa do Brasil also draws attention for its awards, based on sports meritocracy since the first phase. Currently, the champion receives R$ 60 million in prizes.

The president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, celebrated the agreement with Globo and stressed that he hopes to increase the clubs’ revenue in the competition.

– We are happy to announce the renewal of Copa do Brasil’s long and successful partnership with Grupo Globo. The experience of one of the most innovative media companies in the world puts the most democratic competition in Brazil in contact with millions of fans on different platforms. The agreement also guarantees us to expand business in the coming years and increase revenues for clubs from all 27 federations that compete in the Copa do Brasil – said Ednaldo.

2 of 2 Ednaldo Rodrigues celebrated the deal with Globo — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Ednaldo Rodrigues celebrated the deal with Globo — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Globo’s director of Sports Rights, Fernando Manuel Pinto, also highlighted the importance of increasing returns for teams competing in the Copa do Brasil.