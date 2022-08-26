Globoplay is available for Fire TV users on all models in Brazil

Globoplay expanded its availability this Thursday (25). The streaming service’s app is now accessible to Fire TV users. Until then, the owners of Amazon devices had no way to take advantage of the platform. All handset models officially sold in Brazil are compatible with the Grupo Globo application. This includes devices like the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick 4K.

According to the director of Globoplay and Audiovisual Digital Products of the media conglomerate, Teresa Penna, the agreement will allow greater convenience and comfort to the company’s streaming subscribers. “This partnership will further expand Brazilian consumers’ access to the content available on Globoplay, allowing the public to follow all TV Globo programming, entertainment, journalism and sports, in addition to exclusive content on the platform, with greater convenience and comfort.”











Teresa Penna







Director of Globoplay and Audiovisual Digital Products The general manager for Amazon devices in Brazil, Jacques Benain, reinforces the company’s quest to expand the range of services offered by its products to consumers in the country. “Amazon is always looking to improve the services and functionality offered by its products to its customers. The Globoplay catalog has great value for Brazilian culture and we are happy to have this option available to Fire TV customers here in Brazil.”











Jacques Benain







General Manager for Amazon Devices in Brazil

Globoplay can be downloaded through this link – it still does not appear on the Amazon app store. It is worth remembering that the service is also available through the official website, on Smart TVs, other connected devices and mobile devices with Android and iOS. In the case of cell phones, the download links are accessible on the card below the text. Did you like the arrival of Globoplay to Fire TV? Comment with us!

Source link