Guedes praises electronic voting machines as a differential in Brazil

posted on 08/26/2022 14:39



(credit: Luiz Macedo/Chamber of Deputies)

While President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does not give up criticizing the electoral system, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, cited the Brazilian voting process as a differential in Brazil’s technological advancement in the midst of the global scenario of reorganization of global production chains. .

“Brazil is the fourth largest digital market in the world, we have elections with electronic voting machines. When covid-19 arrived, we delivered emergency aid to everyone and, in the United States, they waited for payment by check for two to three months”, said Guedes, this Friday (26/8), at an event held by the Associação of the Middle Class (Aclame), in Porto Alegre.

Shortly after Bolsonaro’s controversial meeting with ambassadors, where he criticized the Brazilian electoral system, the US was the first country to praise Brazilian electronic voting machines and claim that they are an “example” for other nations.





During the lecture in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the minister again mentioned a phrase he said he had heard from the US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, at a meeting of the G20 — a group of the 19 largest developed and emerging economies on the planet, plus the European Union, that, after Covid-19, “the world will never be the same”, in reference to the movement to reorganize production chains around the world, seeking partners with greater logistical proximity and friendly democracies. And, in this sense, the minister reinforced the advantages of Brazil, as it is a country that can guarantee the energy and food security of developed countries.

According to Guedes, the government will need to maintain an industry development agenda focused on these priorities, focusing on the energy transition and a more attractive and digitized world. “What we can do is provide conditions for those who will consume 5G and absorb the revolution in the world of telecommunications,” he said.

He then attacked those who usually defend the return of the Ministry of Planning so that the government can have plans again, because, according to him, it is the private sector and not the government who know how to do planning. “We are tired of having fakers with billions of dollars at their disposal. We have to be humble and understand that there are many people who know more,” he said.

“Scroll of Doom”

The minister also spared no criticism of market analysts who, at the end of last year, were predicting a recession in 2022 and who are now revising Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to rates between 2% and 2.5%. , but who are pessimistic about 2023. “Now they are making the doom roll”, he joked.

He also played down the warnings about the tax bombs that are being set up due to the increase in spending on electoral measures, such as fuel exemptions and the increase in Auxílio Brasil — a substitute for Bolsa Família — from R$400 to R$600. And, in that sense , guaranteed that the central government accounts — which includes the National Treasury, Social Security and the Central Bank — should end the year with the first primary surplus since 2013.

“Now they say there will be a tax bomb. And how do you have the courage to talk about fiscal populism for a government that has zeroed out the deficit? It is the first to overcome this,” he said, citing that the fiscal gap, from 10.5% of GDP in 2020, during the pandemic, rose to 0.4% in 2021, because most emergency expenses were not extended. .

However, the biggest risk now, according to analysts, is the continuity of electoral measures, such as the R$ 600 aid next year, as President Jair Bolsonaro has been promising. According to the calculations of technicians from the ministry headed by Guedes, this increase in the value of the benefit should cost around R$ 60 billion for the public coffers. The amount is almost the total of the fiscal target for 2023, provided for in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which allows for a shortfall of R$ 65.9 billion next year.

According to estimates by Tendências Consultoria, there are at least BRL 200 billion in additional expenses that are scheduled to exceed the 2023 Budget.

The government has until the 31st of this month to send next year’s Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) to Congress. According to government technicians, the proposal should be forwarded with a forecast of a primary deficit of R$65 billion, not including the R$200 increase in aid promised by Bolsonaro.