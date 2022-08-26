HBO confirms Game of Thrones spin-off season 2 Rolling Stone

House of the Dragon season 2 announcement arrives less than a week after series premiere

Less than a week after the premiere of House of the Dragonspin-off of game of Thrones, HBO officially renewed the series based on the franchise created by George RR Martin for second season.

The channel also used the show’s official networks to publicize the announcement that was already highly anticipated by fans. In the publication’s caption, he wrote: “Fire reigns,” in reference to the dragons of Targaryen Housewhich is the total sovereign of westeros. It is worth remembering how the spin-off was seen by more than 20 million people in the United States after a week of its premiere last Sunday, 21.

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 26, 2022

House of the Dragon takes place about 200 years before game of Thrones and shows a little of the sovereignty of the Targaryen in westeros – and the beginning of the downfall of the dragon tamer family. The series begins with the rise of King Viserys to the throne, as well as all political tension around who would be the successor (or successor) of the monarch.

House of the Dragon honors Emilia Clarke, says actor

interpreter of Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, Steve Toussaint explained how the spin-off of game of Thrones honor Emilia Clarkeinterpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones.

During an interview with Men’s Healththe actor was aware of the criticism of game of Thrones in relation to the representation of women in the series of HBO based on the books of George RR Martin. One of the people who most talked about this in public was Clarke – and that this was quite important for the development of the spin-off.

“I never met Emilia Clarkebut I read things she said and how she was able to assert herself more as the seasons went on,” he explained. Steve Toussaint. “In the beginning, you see all sorts of things happening to her. [House of the Dragon] the importance of having other voices in the script emerge. The fact that we have women directors and writers, there’s less exploitation.”

“There is violence and sex, but at the heart of it is the conflict between two women. [Princesa Rhaenyra e a amiga Alicent Hightower],” she continued. “Whether this reflects the increasing status and power of women in our society, I don’t know. It’s still about relationships. It’s still about people trying to maneuver.”

It’s still about eyes you’re seeing as you speak. Guess I’ll have to watch it all and then get back to you.