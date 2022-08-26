Henrique Dourado is suspended for one year in China after bumping into a referee | international football

Striker Henrique Dourado has been suspended for a year and will have to pay a fine of 200,000 yuan (about R$148,000) after hitting a referee during a Chinese first division match. The punishment was announced this Friday by the Chinese Football Federation, which considered that the move was deliberate on the Brazilian’s part.

“We hope that all parties can jointly protect the order of competition and the development environment of football,” the federation said in announcing the punishment.

The move came in the 16th minute of the first half of the duel between Henan Songshan and Wuhan Yangtze River on Sunday. When returning to help the defense, Henrique Dourado, who turns 33 in September, bumped into the referee, who fell rolling to the ground.

At first, Ning Ma seemed to take the game in stride, however, he stopped the game later and expelled the Brazilian striker from Henan Songshan, who denied the aggression and left the field complaining a lot.

Chinese football is known for imposing severe punishments on players in cases of misbehavior. In 2017, Brazilian Oscar was suspended for eight matches after causing a fight on the field while playing for Shanghai SIPG.