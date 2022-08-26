Henry Cavill is back as Superman in new DCEU movie; know more

Magazine claims that Henry Cavill’s Superman will be in the post-credits scene of the Black Adam movie.

But it seems the two parties have come to an agreement and Henry Cavill is returning as Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

According to the magazine Geekosity (via Heroic Hollywood), Cavill recently filmed a new scene as Superman for the movie Black Adam.

The report states that the Supercavill will appear in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. That is, Superman will not appear headless this time as has been suggested recently by insiders.

Henry Cavill reportedly filmed the new Superman scene in the UK in early August, suggesting it was a last-minute addition to Black Adam.

Geekosity also claims that the hero will be seen in the dark wizard film in his Man of Steel costume.instead of the black costume introduced in the Justice League by Zack Snyder.

As this information has not been confirmed yet, treat it as rumors for now.

In Black Adam, we will see the origin of Black Adam (The Rock) and his clash with the Justice Society of America confronting each other. The supergroup is formed by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

After this great duel, the two opposing forces will unite to fight against the powerful demon Sabbac, lived by Marwan Kenzari.

The cast of the film still has Sarah Shahiwho plays Adrianna Tomaz, the incarnation of the goddess Isis and love interest of Black Adam.

The post-credits scene with Superman should show the Man of Steel being informed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) about the arrival of The Rock’s anti-hero.

Directed by Jaume Collet-SerraBlack Adam will be released in Brazilian theaters on October 20, the day before its US premiere.

