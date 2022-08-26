House of the Dragon: Why is the Iron Throne different from Game of Thrones? – News Seen on the web

Game of Thrones spin-off is now on HBO Max and showed the iconic Iron Throne – but with some differences.

Three years after the controversial end of Game of Thrones, the universe created by George RR Martin returned to the screen with House of the Dragon, a spin-off that tells the story of the Targaryen family long before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was born. Despite the absence of famous characters, the series has an “element” already known to the public and the first episode showed us the Iron Throne again. But have you noticed that he is different?

In the spin-off, the Iron Throne contains a lot more swords than we saw in the original series, and there’s a very specific reason for that: the showrunners wanted to be more faithful to the object’s description by George RR Martin in his literary work. Obviously, it wouldn’t be unfeasible for the technical team to build a throne just under 5 meters high, but that didn’t stop the focus on the author’s aesthetic.





In an interview with vanity fairone of the showrunners of House of the Dragon, Ryan Condal, said that building the throne reflects the passage of time between the two series. “[O trono] is as iconic as a lightsaber in Star Wars. What we wanted to do was honor that, but also tell the story of a more decadent time and show that 200 years have passed. If you look very closely, you will see that the original Throne is there. It’s just an embellished version, which suggests that the story changes things at some point,” he said.

All successful kings have brought their personal touch to the Iron Throne, so over the 200 years that separate the spin-off from the original series, the famous Throne has gone through several modifications until its destruction at the end of Game of Thrones.





In House of the Dragon, the Targaryens are experiencing a moment of ostentation (a demand made by George RR Martin himself) and their power is reflected in the Iron Throne, which is as dangerous as it is terrifying – the first episode, by the way, shows the king Viserys I (Paddy Considine) accidentally cutting himself with the Throne Swords.

With this, it is expected that the Iron Throne will still change

However, the Iron Throne is expected to still change depending on how House of the Dragon’s story progresses over the course of possible upcoming seasons and reigns. “Technically” speaking, the Iron Throne is also dangerous, according to showrunner Miguel Sapochnik. “We literally had to put up fences when we first built it. Some swords are real. It is as dangerous as described in the books,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

