How I Was Before You Has Sequel Fans Don’t Know

If you like romantic movies, you’ve certainly watched them. how i was before you. The film was released in 2016 and became a huge worldwide success. Inspired by the novel written by Jojo Moyes, the film stars Emilia Clarke and Sam Clafin, something that was fundamental to the film. After all, they showed great harmony in the film.

However, despite the great success that how i was before you, fans have always questioned why the film never had a sequel. But, that’s not to say, the story didn’t have a sequel released by Jojo Moyes.

The truth is that the writer released a trilogy of books to close the plot. Dubbed “After You”, the story shows that Louisa Clark’s life took a turn after Will Traynor’s departure. Know a little more about the history.

The story of continuation of how i was before you

The sequence of how i was before you begins with Lou’s grief. Until then, the young woman did not get over the loss of Will. Now, she lives in a flat in London and works as a waitress in an airport pub. However, one day, after drinking heavily, Lou falls off the terrace and the terrible accident forces her to return to her family’s house.

In the meantime, the protagonist of how i was before you ends up meeting Sam Fielding. In turn, this is a paramedic whose job is to deal with life and death. However, he is also the only person capable of understanding Lou’s life.

When he recovers, Lou realizes he needs to start his life over and turn his own story around. With that, I ended up joining a grief therapy group. In this place, members share wisdom, laughs, frustrations and awful cookies.

Besides, of course, encouraging her to invest in Sam. Everything starts to fall into place perfectly. But someone from Will’s past emerges and disrupts Lou’s plans. This takes her to an entirely different future.

In addition to “After You”, the Jojo Moyes trilogy is complemented by “Ainda Sou Eu”.

Why wasn’t there a sequel in theaters?

Both the producers and the author of the book never expressed the reason why, how i was before you, did not have a sequel. It is certainly not about profit or loss. With an average investment of 20 million dollars, the film made a profit of approximately 208 million dollars.

However, rumors arose from the beginning about the sequel. But apparently, they were just rumours. Recently, during the release of The Great Ivan, a film by director Thea Sharrock, she stated that if a possible sequel appeared, she would be available to return.

However, fans began to wonder, that maybe the story wouldn’t work without Will’s presence. The website Study Breaksnotes the reasons why, how i was before you It should be the only film in the franchise.

“When ‘happily ever after’ doesn’t work, many people are emotionally unprepared for the consequences. Moyes delves into the “post-happily ever after blues” with “After You” and “It’s Still Me,” and it’s important that people are exposed to what Lou goes through after Will dies. But, a cinematic sequel, it might not work that way. People fell in love with the couple and they no longer exist.”

Either way, fans can read Lou’s sequel story in the works of Jojo Moyes. how i was before you is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Of course, you will also like:

>House of the Dragon: Why are dragons different from Daenerys’s

By the way, be sure to follow Streamings Brasil, so you don’t miss anything about the film.