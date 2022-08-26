How is the Uma Linda Mulher hotel where Galvão took his wife

Iconic setting of the movie “Pretty Woman”, the Beverly Whilshire hotel, in Los Angeles, was the choice of the couple Galvão Bueno and Desirée Soares, to celebrate the businesswoman’s 53rd birthday.

“Desirée, my princess! Beverly Whilshire Hotel, Los Angeles! In 2000, we had an early honeymoon, inspired by the movie ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Pretty Woman’, which Julia Roberts and Richard Gere did here! Twenty-two years then we’re back to celebrate your birthday! I love you more than ever!”, posted the narrator on Instagram.

In the video posted by Galvão, Desirée shows the room they stayed in at the Los Angeles hotel. The couple won a bottle of champagne worth R$17,000. The sports narrator even gave a bouquet to his wife: “It’s 22 roses, for her birthday and 22 years since we came here to get married”.

Where is the Beverly Wilshire Hotel?

The Beverly Wilshire Hotel is located at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive, in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, United States. The region is a famous shopping area, bringing together brands such as Chanel and Giorgio Armani.

The lodge is still close to Hollywood. What’s more, the hotel is located about a 30-minute drive from Venice Beach and 45 minutes from Los Angeles International Airport.

The Beverly Wilshire is also approximately 10 minutes from the Greystone Mansion, 17 minutes from the Getty Center museum and approximately 20 minutes from The Dome Entertainment Centre.

According to information available on the hotel’s page on Booking.com, rooms at the lodge overlook Rodeo Drive or the Hollywood Hills.

What are the hotel’s amenities?

The Beverly Wilshire was officially opened in 1928. Since then, it has undergone four renovations, according to information available on its website. The first ones were in the 1940s and 1970s. Then, the new reforms were in the years 1991 and 2022.

Since 1992, the hotel has been part of the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts network. The Beverly Wilshire features a Mediterranean-style outdoor pool and a hot tub with private cabanas.

Guests can also use the gym and spa, where they can get massages and facials. Rooms come with a flat-screen cable TV and a minibar.

In addition to the CUT Lounge steakhouse, there is also the option of dining outdoors at the Mediterranean restaurant THE Blvd, overlooking Rodeo Drive. Guests can also help themselves to the Pool Bar & Café restaurant, next to the pool. It is also possible to order room service.

How much does accommodation at Beverly Wilshire cost?

The daily rates at Beverly Wilshire range from R$4,500 to R$126,000. Accommodation options vary between suites with one or two beds, as well as a sofa bed. Some of them have a balcony.

Among the special suites, there is the PentHouse, which is located on the top floor of the hotel, with a 270-degree view of the city, in addition to three bedrooms, three marble bathrooms and 465 m².

How did the hotel become known for the recording of Pretty Woman?

In the early 1990s, the hotel was the central filming location for the movie “Pretty Woman”. The hotel’s lobby and presidential suite were the main inspirations for the film’s set in a nearby Hollywood studio, according to the hotel’s website.

With a cost of $14 million, the film took in $178.4 million at the North American box office alone. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film had the performance of Julia Roberts (Vivian) and Richard Gere (Edward), who lived a romantic couple.

After that, the HBO series “Entourage” (2004-2011) also filmed at the hotel several times. Beverly Wilshire still appears in movies like “Escape from the Planet of the Apes”, “Clueless” and “Sex and the City: The Movie” ), according to information on the Four Seasons Network website.

Check out 6 more facts about the “Pretty Woman” hotel