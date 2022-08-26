How to anticipate payment for purchases in installments through the Nubank app?

Through the Nubank application, customers can access various resources made available by fintech, including those related to credit cards. The user who wants to release the card limit can anticipate payment of purchases in installments.

See below how to do this and other procedures.

How to anticipate payment for installment purchases?

The advance payment of the installment can be made as follows:

Access the app Nubank; Access the “Credit Card” area and check the next installments; Select the installments you want to advance; Click on “Advance Installment”; Check the discount and follow the procedure; Once this is done, the advance installments will automatically be directed to your current invoice, and can be paid at any time.

How is the payment of a purchase in installments?

See the step by step below:

On the home page in the app Nubankclick on “Credit Card”; Click on “Install Purchases”; Select the purchase and indicate how many times it will be paid in installments; Click on “View Summary”; Check payment terms and conditions; Click on Continue and click on “Confirm”.

In addition to advancing the installment, Nubank also allows the customer to pay their credit card bill in advance.

How to anticipate payment of the card bill?

Below, see how to release your card limit:

Via ticket

Open the Nubank app; In the menu, go to “Credit Card”; Tap on the invoice you want to pay; Select the option “Pay invoice”, which has a barcode symbol; Adjust the payment amount; Finally, copy the barcode or send the boleto (PDF) by email, to be paid at an establishment.

via account balance

Open the Nubank app; Select the “Account” option, which shows the amount of your balance; Tap “Pay”; Click on “Pay card invoice”; Adjust to the amount you want to pay; Finally, tap “Continue” to confirm the operation.