How to Unlock Cell Phone with Password: See Step by Step

Every time you register for an app or website, you need to create a password. But there are so many combinations that surely you’ve forgotten one or the other, right? Now, what about when the forgotten password is the cell phone’s own password?

If you accidentally forget your password and get stuck “outside” your device, don’t panic. There are a few ways to unlock your phone, both for Android and iOS:

How to unlock an android phone

Devices with Android 4.4 or earlier have the option “Forgot password”. It will appear at the bottom of the screen after five incorrect attempts to access the smartphone. Just tap on it and fill in your Google login and password to regain access.

If the previous option does not work or your smartphone has a newer version of Android, the alternative is to restore the device to factory settings. This means that all information present on your mobile will be lost. For this and other reasons it is always good to have the backup up to date.

You can restore factory defaults through Google Device Manager. For that:

It is worth mentioning that the procedure must be carried out with the smartphone connected to the internet.

Restoration can be done manually as well:

Disconnect The device;

The device; press the buttons on/off and volume down at the same time;

at the same time; To navigate this screen, use the volume buttons. find the option “Recovery” or “Recovery Mode” and select it using the on/off button;

and select it using the on/off button; Using the volume buttons go to the option “Wipe Data/Factory Reset” and select with the on/off button;

and select with the on/off button; Again, use the volume buttons to select the option “Yes delete all user data” or “User Data Only” and click the power button to confirm;

and click the power button to confirm; select option “Wipe cache partition” ;

; Press the power button and select the option “Reboot System Now”.

How to unlock an iPhone

Using iTunes

If your device is synced with iTunes, restore your phone through it. This procedure will return the iPhone to the factory setting and therefore without the lock password.

Connect iPhone to computer to synchronize;

to synchronize; Open iTunes. If prompted for a password, use recovery mode;

If prompted for a password, use recovery mode; iTunes will automatically sync the device. After completion, back up;

When both are complete, click “Restore iPhone” ;

; On the setup screen, during device reset, click “Restore from iTunes Backup” ;

; Finally, select your device in itunes and click on the newly created backup;

and click on the newly created backup; After this procedure, your device will be the same as before, with all the files, however without the password.

Recovery Mode

If, for some reason, the above procedure does not work or you have never synced the device with iTunes, the way out is to try recovery mode. But it will erase all data from the device; therefore, it is important to always have backups up to date.

Connect the device to the computer and open iTunes. With it connected, force restart: