‘I am a human being’, says Finnish prime minister on private life – DiversEM

Sanna Marin took over as prime minister in December 2019 (photo: reproduction)

The youngest woman to be prime minister in a democracy in the world, Sanna Marin, 36, cried at a party conference on Wednesday (24/08) as she responded to the criticism she has been receiving for to appear dancing on video with her friends and for a photo of two topless influencers kissing. “I’m human,” she said.

At the party conference, she highlighted the difficult times faced by a European nation, mainly due to the impacts of the war in Ukraine. She said that the past week was very difficult and that she yearned for “joy, light and fun amidst the dark clouds. She reaffirmed the right to private life.

The prime minister had already apologized in the interviews she granted since the video and photo became public. Sanna explained that the video and photo were taken after a music festival. However, what happened divided the opinion of the Finns.

The prime minister has said that the video depicts a time when she was with friends. She still had to answer about the use of narcotic substances. She said she used alcohol, but not drugs. She still had to undergo a drug test, which came back negative.

In the video, she appears dancing with friends at a party at the official residence. A photo has also gone viral in which two influencers kiss topless and holding a banner written Finland. The party took place in July, but the images were shared this week.

Chauvinism

Sanna Marin took over as prime minister in December 2019, after her predecessor, Antti Rinne, was removed from office at a time of crisis in the country that was facing worker strikes. She was at the head of a coalition of five leftist parties led by women.

In March, the prime minister denounced the machismo that she suffers from leading a country. In an interview with British Vogue, she asked that she be judged on her political conduct in the country and not on the fact that she is a woman. “Of course I’ve also been feeling that I’m not as good as everyone believes. But when you spend more time in politics, working, you realize that people are just human beings and every job is a person-sized job,” she replied. publish.

Sanna highlighted that throughout her political career she faced misogyny. “In every position I’ve been in, my gender has always been the starting point – since I’m a young woman,” she said. She also reinforced that she hopes that one day the gender issue will not be decisive in the evaluation. “I want to do the best job possible. I’m no better or worse than a middle-aged man,” said the young woman.