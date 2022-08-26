“If you don’t stay at Timão, you will…”; Future of Fábio Santos stirs behind the scenes at Corinthians

Revealed by Sao Paulo, Fábio Santos traveled the world for football. The 36-year-old left-back has a link with Corinthians, where he landed for the first time in January 2011, only until the end of this season. The staff exposed behind the scenes and the board is aware of the next steps.

Coach Vítor Pereira usually rotates players between the holders. In this way, there is no fixed name per position. The shirt 26 knows Alvinegro Paulista well, being one of the oldest in the current squad. After his 1st spell at CT Joaquim Grava, he returned in October 2020.

Kashima Antlers, Cruzeiro, Cruz Azul, Monaco, Santos and Grêmio were other teams present in the full-back’s career, who knows what he will do if he doesn’t stay at Timão. As brought by Globo Esporte, the high corinthian dome informed its wish to the medallionwho put his plans on the table.

The information gained repercussion through Twitter: “Corinthians opens talks to renew with Fábio Santos. The left-back turns 37 next month and, if he doesn’t stay at Timão, he will retire”, informs the portal. Thus, the trend is for the experienced athlete to renew, mainly for the regularity presented in 2022.

In addition to Fabio, another five players are at the end of their contract at Parque São Jorge. They are: Robson Bambu, Bruno Melo, Maycon, Ramiro and Xavier. Some cases are unknown, given the loan conditions that the Itaquera team accepted to carry out the respective signings. It is worth remembering that the season ends before the start of the World Cup.