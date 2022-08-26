important character has reduced scenes

Published in: 08/25/2022

Last update: 08/26/2022

One of the most exciting series in audiovisual is about to change. Confirmed in January, season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy will feature fewer appearances from Meredith Grey. The main character of the series is played by actress Ellen Pompeo, who will have some reduced scenes.

As can already be noticed in the 18th, Meredith was a little “missing”. With her coma and, later, her travels to Minnesota, the doctor, for whom she was the main character, was largely absent.

Why was there a reduction in scenes?

The reason for this reduction in Gray’s scenes would be the lack of availability of the actress. Working on other productions on the Hulu streaming service. After 20 years of dedicating herself exclusively to the Shonda Rhimes series, the media announced that Ellen Pompeo is committed to the new miniseries “Orphan”.

According to some rumors, Ellen would be ready to leave the series for good. However, to the relief of fans, Shonda – creator and producer of Grey’s Anatomy and other hits such as “Bridgerton” and “How To Get Away With Murder” – has already confirmed that there is no future for the series without the character of Meredith Grey.

In the 22 episodes scheduled for the new season, with reduced scenes, Meredith will only appear in 8 episodes on ABC, the American network that airs the series.

The main cast of Grey’s Anatomy will be present

For the happiness of the fans of the most famous doctors on television, the other main cast members will continue on the series. The media has already confirmed the participation of actors such as Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, among others.

According to the American broadcaster ABC, the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is scheduled for release in October 2022.

