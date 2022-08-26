In which episode does Ygritte die on Game of Thrones?

The episode that Ygritte dies in Game of Thrones is remarkable for fans as it is the episode that Jon Snow’s lover is murdered. But do you remember which episode this is?

In the ninth episode of the fourth season of Game of Thrones, Ygritte is killed by the boy Olly, who remembers the Free Folk’s invasion of her village and hits her with an arrow during a battle at the Wall. Off-screen, actress Rose Leslie has married Kit Harington, who plays Snow.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

The series is available on HBO Max.