Intel CEO: “chips will have 1 trillion transistors by 2030”

During the 34th HotChips conference, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger stated that: “chips will have 1 trillion transistors by 2030”. For him, the 14th generation Meteor Lake CPU line will be the first step towards an industry transformation that will reshape chip makers into System on Package (SOP) vendors to customers.

Gelsinger points out that the Moore’s Law will hold true, and the number of transistors on chips will continue to increase by 100% every two years. During the conference, the CEO pointed out that wafer manufacturers will evolve and offer a complete system to customers, with chiplets, advanced packaging and software, constituting what he called System on Package (SOP).

Ribbonfet will ensure increase in transistors

To ensure that the number of transistors reaches the 1 trillion mark by 2030, Pat Gelsinger said chip lithography will continue to evolve. The new Intel 4 architecture, which debuts on Meteor Lake CPUs, and features flexible stacking architecture and hybrid cores will be critical to advancing technologies.

Intel’s CEO stated that the transition from FinFET to the RibbonFET model will allow the constant evolution of the number of transistors. “Today, we have about 100 billion transistors in a package, and we see our path clear to reach a trillion transistors by the end of the decade. RibbonFET we have a new transistor structure that we are releasing, and we believe it will continue to scale until the end of the decade“.

With RibbonFET, Intel hopes that its transistors will improve the ability to conduct current, increasing efficiency and also make soldering easier, reducing the distance between the transistors present in the chipsets.

Finishing his participation in the conference, Gelsinger also commented on the UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) project, an Intel initiative to create a PCI Express-based universal chiplet connector. The project seeks to standardize the use of different chips in the same hardware, such as what happens in Meteor Lake, which combines chips from Intel and TSMC in different nodes.

For now, the project has received support from other big names in the industry like AMD and Qualcomm, but there is no way to know the future of Intel’s initiative. On the other hand, another Intel initiative is already showing the first results, which is the company’s debut in the GPU market, with the launch of its line of video cards.

