Intel demonstrates its XeSS technology using the Arc A770 GPU in the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Performance nearly doubles between native resolution and performance mode

Intel has revealed more of how its solution works image upscaling, XeSS, technology similar to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. In a new video, Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson, the duo who have been teasing details of Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs for the past few months, shows the Arc A770 in action using XeSS technology.

The two used identical benches, equipped with the Alchemist lineup’s high-end graphics card, the Arc A770, along with the Core i9 -12900K CPU. They played Shadow of the Tomb Raider with ray tracing effects enabled and ultra high quality graphics preset at 1440p. One of the machines used Intel XeSS in balanced mode, while the other PC ran the game at native resolution.

The snippet shown running Lara Croft’s latest adventure shows constant performance above 60 FPS on the PC with Intel XeSS enabled, while the machine running the game in native resolution struggles to reach 50 FPS. Remembering that the title is set to the highest possible graphic quality.

As with AMD and NVIDIA’s image scaling solutions, Intel XeSS will offer different modes:

Ultra Quality – better image quality

– better image quality Quality – good quality with performance gain

– good quality with performance gain Balanced – balance between image quality and performance

– balance between image quality and performance performance – better performance with less image quality

Intel also revealed the games that are receiving XeSS technology, some of which will be released with the feature, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which arrives on October 28th.

Games with Intel XeSS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Arcadegeddon

Ghostwire Tokyo

Vampire Bloodhunt

Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed

Naraka Bladepoint

super people

Gotham Knights

DioField Chronicles

Dolmen

Chivalry II

Redout II

The Settlers

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

The Rift Breaker

Hitman III

CHORVS

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Anvil Vault Breakers

While there is still no specific release date for the first Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards, GPUs are promised for later this year.

