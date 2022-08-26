Intel demonstrates its XeSS technology using the Arc A770 GPU in the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Performance nearly doubles between native resolution and performance mode
Intel has revealed more of how its solution works image upscaling, XeSS, technology similar to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. In a new video, Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson, the duo who have been teasing details of Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs for the past few months, shows the Arc A770 in action using XeSS technology.
The two used identical benches, equipped with the Alchemist lineup’s high-end graphics card, the Arc A770, along with the Core i9 -12900K CPU. They played Shadow of the Tomb Raider with ray tracing effects enabled and ultra high quality graphics preset at 1440p. One of the machines used Intel XeSS in balanced mode, while the other PC ran the game at native resolution.
The snippet shown running Lara Croft’s latest adventure shows constant performance above 60 FPS on the PC with Intel XeSS enabled, while the machine running the game in native resolution struggles to reach 50 FPS. Remembering that the title is set to the highest possible graphic quality.
As with AMD and NVIDIA’s image scaling solutions, Intel XeSS will offer different modes:
- Ultra Quality – better image quality
- Quality – good quality with performance gain
- Balanced – balance between image quality and performance
- performance – better performance with less image quality
Intel also revealed the games that are receiving XeSS technology, some of which will be released with the feature, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which arrives on October 28th.
Games with Intel XeSS
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Arcadegeddon
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Vampire Bloodhunt
- Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed
- Naraka Bladepoint
- super people
- Gotham Knights
- DioField Chronicles
- Dolmen
- Chivalry II
- Redout II
- The Settlers
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
- The Rift Breaker
- Hitman III
- CHORVS
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Anvil Vault Breakers
While there is still no specific release date for the first Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards, GPUs are promised for later this year.
