Investigators unmask Russian spy, who attended a party with NATO officials

She presented herself as a Latin American jewelry designercall Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Riveraand participated in party with NATO officials (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, enemy of Moscow) in Naples (Italy). Maria Adela claimed to be the daughter of a German father and a Peruvian mother and that she was born in Callao, in Greater Lima (Peru).

A team of investigators, however, discovered that it was a disguise. Maria Adela is actually a russian spy. More precisely crowded to Russian Military Intelligence Agency, better known as GRU. The discovery was made by Dutch-based investigative website “Bellingcat” in partnership with various media outlets, including “La Repubblica” (Italy) and “Der Spiegel” (Germany).

Christo Grozev, Bellingcat CEO and principal investigator, said he first came across the trail of a possible GRU agent when he was looking at a leaked database of border crossings recorded by Belarusian border guards and provided by a hacking group. opposition to the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Grozev looked up Russian passport numbers at intervals known to have been used by GRU agents and found several results. Most had Russian names, but one stood out: Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, told the British newspaper “Guardian”, which had access to the investigation.

Taking a closer look at “Rivera”, Grozev discovered that she traveled with several Russian passports with serial numbers in a strip used by other known GRU agents, including an officer who had been indicted by the alleged Novichok poisoning (composed of neurotoxic substances developed by the Soviet Union) from Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, and another GRU official allegedly involved in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in Salisbury, in 2018.

Grozev also found out that on September 15, 2018, “Rivera” bought a ticket from Naples to Moscow. The day before, members of “Bellingcat” and its Russian investigative partner, “Insider”, published an article about the two Salisbury poisoners, who traveled under the false identities Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov, noting irregularities in their data. passport, suggesting they had ties to security services.

Named as a Russian spy, she used the identity of Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera (right) Photo: Reproduction / Bellingcat

It seems, “Rivera” was hastily removed from the Italian city by its bosses, who feared that other agents with similar passport numbers could be compromised. She doesn’t seem to have left Russia again.

Two months after her sudden departure from Naples, she posted a Facebook status in Italian, apparently as a way of explaining her disappearance and silence.

The explanation was “a cancer”.

“It’s the truth I must finally reveal… The hair is growing out now after chemotherapy, very short but it’s there. I miss everything but I’m trying to breathe”she wrote.

Some GRU agents only travel abroad for quick, short-term missions and change identities regularly, while others like “Rivera” spend years using the same disguise identity.

BRAZILIAN PASSPORT

In June, the Netherlands deported a man with Brazilian passport in the name of Viktor Muller Ferreira, accusing him of being a Russian agent named Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov. He apparently spent a decade preparing his identity, including periods of study in Ireland and the US, and was suspected of trying to infiltrate the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The operating mode was similar to that of “Rivera”.

The unusual thing about “Rivera” is that it traveled with Russian passport, when agents usually disguise their obvious ties to Russia or the Soviet Union. According to “Bellingcat”, in 2006, “Rivera” had already had an application for Peruvian citizenship denied. Was discovered fraud in the process.

Unfazed by the setback, the GRU then relaunched the “Kuhfeldt Rivera” identity with a Russian passport. This was an odd decision considering the story she told about her German and Peruvian origins, but it’s possible that she had already made valuable contacts under that identity and didn’t want to lose them.

Several people who knew “Kuhfeldt Rivera” said that she told her Peruvian mother took her to the Soviet Union in 1980 and left her there. She has apparently tried various routes to obtain a Western European passport over the years.

The “Bellingcat” said it obtained, after crossing photos in a database, the real identity of the spy, but did not reveal it. The group tried to contact her, but got no response.