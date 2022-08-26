Is Nubank offering cashback of BRL 1,500?

Nubank customers can receive monthly cashbacks of up to BRL 1,500 on purchases made on the internet. The new feature is a partnership with Shopee and will offer up to R$50 back on every purchase.

First, the customer needs to activate cashback at Nubank Shopping. The percentage for money back changes according to the value of the purchase, not counting the shipping price. For example, in a R$100 transaction, the cashback is 5% of the amount spent.

Now, if the user needs to make another purchase, he must wait up to 1 hour to be entitled to cashback. The amount will be deposited directly into the account within 90 days after confirmation of the operation. The balance can be used as the customer wishes.

How to activate Nubank cashback?

Here’s how to activate the offer:

First, access the Nubank app;

Click on the “Shopping” menu;

Access the Shopee offer;

Read the information carefully and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”;

After the cashback is activated, make the purchase.

How does Pix Scheduling work?

Nubank users can schedule transactions via PIX for keys that are used frequently. This new fintech option has been released and is available to bank customers.

Called Recurring Pix, this function can be used monthly, however it will be possible to schedule only one transaction for each recurring key per month. This news is being released gradually and you have to wait until it reaches you. Pix Recurrent is an innovation offered in the bank’s digital account so that transfers are made safely and within the deadline that users need.

New from Nubank

Another novelty announced by Nubank is the Boletos Finder. The new tool allows users to discover which are all bank slips issued in their CPF or CNPJ.

The purpose of the ticket search engine is to provide more agility to fintech customers. It is important to note that all these services are available in the “Payment Assistant” area of ​​the application.

