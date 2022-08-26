“It’s going to get tough for them…”; Pezzolano makes controversial statement about Atlético and rivalry heats up on the web

Atlético-MG’s next commitment is against América-MG next Sunday (28), at 4 pm, at Raimundo Sampaio Stadium, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

In seventh place in the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 35 points, Atlético-MG is 14 from the leader of the competition and 12 from the relegation zone of the competition. Galo had a drop in performance, causing fans to demonstrate in front of the team’s training center. The intention was to ask for a posture change.

In the current season the rooster does not fight for any title and, because of that, the board is already planning the season. It is worth noting that the board is monitoring the situation of some players to strengthen the team in the 2023 season. Names such as wheeledwhich is at the end of the link with the Flamengowas speculated on the team for the season.

It is important to aim for the next season, since during the interview with the Globe Sportsthe coach Paulo Pezzolano revealed that he has been approached by athleticans on the streets of Minas Gerais. The Uruguayan coach also highlighted that many have nervousness aiming at the classics in the next season.

“Many Atlético-MG fans ask me for pictures on the streets, they say they like to see Cruzeiro play. There’s a lot of respect, but a lot of nervousness too. They know that Cruzeiro in Serie A is very big. It’s going to get tough for them to compete.”, highlighted.

