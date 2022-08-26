“It’s scoring 45 points and preparing another coach”; Lisca ‘beats the chest’, ideal Santos scale with 3 criticized by the crowd and alvinegros revolt

Santos follows the “full” week and is preparing for the confrontation against cuiabá, Sunday (28), away from home, for the Brazilian Championship. Lisca tries to find new solutions in the squad and also speed up the process at work, whether with corrections or even bars from players who are not performing as expected.

This Thursday (25), the journalist Lucas Musetti brought information about the formation that Lisca used earlier in the week. It is worth remembering that the commander can do some tests, but the team outline is this: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Angulo.

On social networks, Santos fans didn’t like this lineup, mainly because of the choice of Angulo, Camacho and Madson. The first never managed to fully win the favor of the black-and-whites and was even quoted to leave Vila Belmiro, but ended up staying.

“Obviously, pragmatic and outdated, I wouldn’t change anything, it’s to score 45 points and prepare another coach for the next season”, said a Peixão fan on Twitter.

“I didn’t expect anything different from this, as much as I want to at least see Nathan play a little bit, Lisca will only take Madson if he makes a gigantic shit (median doesn’t count, apparently)”, said another saint.