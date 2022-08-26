In an interview with Sports GazetteTite spoke about striker Ademir, from Atlético-MG

THE Qatar World Cup will start in approximately three months, but there is still time for the Brazilian Team have news in the group. Who says that is the technician Tituswhich will initially define, one month before the start of the World Cup, a list of 55 players to then present, in November, the final call-up with 26 athletes. A name on the radar is that of the attacker ademirof Atlético-MG.

In an exclusive interview with Sports GazetteTite said that he continues to observe everything that happens in Brazil and abroad in search of options for the selection.

“(Ademir) He’s a player I’ve been monitoring since last year. I really like his characteristics. (I observed) His whole situation in the America-MG, we were monitoring. Then he was sold to Atlético-MG and continues to play at a high level, for you to have an example”, he said.

According to the commander, by the way, the list of observations is long, and also has Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras.

“55 players. It is a group of athletes that we are monitoring, including guiding everyone in their best conditions. Having direct contact with them”, said Tite.

“For you to understand: there are five assistants (in the coaching staff) and, of these five, there are more or less 10 athletes each with whom they maintain direct contact. Apart from the teams’ physical trainers, the teams’ physiologists, the team doctors. a whole monitoring condition so that they are in the best conditions. Then, yes, make the choice of the 26. We will please some, displease others, but always respect the athletes who are in this quest to be summoned”, he continued.

Tite also spoke of other names that are being scrutinized and can be called up for the September friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, in Europe, the last ones before the World Cup debut against Serbia, on November 24th.

“Straight talk. As the kids say, generation Z. Direct. There’s room for the Juventus defender, the Bremer (former Atlético-MG). We are following. We are following along, among many others who have already been summoned. Has the (right side) Gilberto, from Benfica. O David Neres, which is returning to its best moment. Why are you saying this? Scarpa is playing a lot. As a technician, I have to recognize the great works. Then, choice is part of it, but keeping track of athletes who are playing at a high level is our job. That’s why I like, in terms of transparency, to also speak,” he said.

National team performance analyst Bruno Baquete explained the dynamics of observing players.

“We follow these athletes, we have an observation calendar. So, these 55 athletes, we follow every weekend, every game during the week. Every Monday, we sit here and discuss each one’s performance. the detail of each one’s performance”, he concluded.