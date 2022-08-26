James Wan Shares Concept Art From The Film After Delay

Director gave a little preview for fans!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe second film of the titular hero starring Jason Momoa, underwent another date change. Now, the film will only arrive in December 2023, and with the change, the director of the feature, James Wangave a small preview of the production’s visuals by sharing some concept art.

The highlight is the colorful and beautiful scenarios presented in the images. Some, however, also highlight some of the characters in the film. Among these, a confrontation between the king of Atlantis and Black Manta is the one that draws the most attention.

Check out all the images below:

At the Instagram, Wan also wrote:

“Aquaman & the Lost Kingdom moved to Christmas Day 2023. I’m a bit superstitious and I love that it’s going to be a December release just like the first one! Here’s a sneak peek at some of the big, epic world-building art we’re creating, and I need time to get it right. These images are just the tip of the iceberg for this movie (I haven’t even shown all the weird and wonderful characters and creatures in this world yet). I can’t wait to show it, but you guys will have to wait a little longer.”

In the list, in addition to Momoa returning as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard returns to live Mera. In addition to the duo, they also return Willem Dafoe like Vulko and Patrick Wilson like Orm. The recordings finished in January of this year, and its synopsis reads:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a premiere scheduled for December 25, 2023.

