Jason Momoa speaks the truth about the rivalry between the MCU and the DCEU: “useless”

The actor Jason Momoa commented that he believes that the rivalry between the MCU it’s the DCEU it’s useless. For the actor, the comparisons make no sense, as each studio is doing things differently.

He also stated that, at the end of the day, he believes that the people involved in the projects feel proud to see their work come to life on screen and that each one has its heroes and their approaches that are unique.

“I don’t think Marvel has an Aquaman and we don’t have Guardians of the Galaxy, we don’t have a Thor. I think we should just enjoy the movies that we all worked so hard to make. I look at the amazing work of Robert Downey and Hemsworth, they’re just my brothers out there making great content. So I don’t really compare myself. There’s only one me, bro,” he told The Wrap.

Jason Momoa Celebrated Ben Affleck’s Return to the DCEU for Participation in Aquaman 2

The two actors have previously worked together on projects such as Justice League by Zack Snyderand consider themselves quite friends.

In an interview with Variety, Momoa stated:

“Now it’s just hugs and kisses. I love that guy. We get along very well. It’s great to see you again.”

The film has undergone yet another date change and will take more than a year to premiere.

At first, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was scheduled to hit theaters later this year on December 16th. Some changes, however, postponed it to March next year.

Now that audiences were coming to terms with the change, a new change to DC’s movie schedule threw the premiere of Aquaman 2 farther. Now, the film will only hit theaters on December 25, 2023.

Who explained the reason for the change of dates was the director of Shazam! two (which also had its dates changed). He said on Twitter that the strategy is part of a plan to prevent films from competing with Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich will hit theaters this December.

Aquaman 2 have the return of Jason Momoa like Aquaman, Patrick Wilson like Orm, Amber Heard like Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta and Randall Park like Stephen Shin. The list also includes Pilou Asbaek, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan.

